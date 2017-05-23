Google aims to connect online ads to ...

Google aims to connect online ads to physical stores

Google already monitors your online shopping - but now it's also keeping an eye on what you're buying in physical stores to try to sell more digital advertising. Google's computers will be trying to connect the dots between what people look at after clicking on an online ad and what they purchase with their credit and debit cards at one of the advertiser's brick-and-mortar stores.

