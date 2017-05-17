Google AdWords Changes Ad Rank Thresh...

Google AdWords Changes Ad Rank Thresholds

Ginny Marvin reports at Search Engine Land that there are possibly significant AdWords ad rank threshold changes rolling out now. These changes may have impacted the AdWords CPCs in your accounts.

