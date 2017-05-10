Google AdSense Reissue Check Issue La...

Google AdSense Reissue Check Issue Larger Bug

10 hrs ago Read more: Search Engine Roundtable

Rachel from the Google AdSense team posted an update in the Google AdSense Help thread less than an hour ago that using the reissue check feature in Google may be having issues. If 60 days have passed and you didn't receive your check but are unable to select "reissue check" in your account, please fill out form for a quicker resolution and we will begin the check cancellation process.

