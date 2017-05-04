Friend sent you a Google Doc? Don't o...

Friend sent you a Google Doc? Don't open it

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

"If you really aren't expecting a Google doc from somebody, don't click on it," said Dr. Murray Jennex a professor of Management Information Systems at San Diego State University. "Some of the things they can install can be very dangerous," Jennex said the latest phishing scam prompted SDSU to send an alert to tens of thousands of students and staff on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... 18 hr Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC