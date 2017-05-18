Facebook Faces Roadblocks In Its Ques...

Facebook Faces Roadblocks In Its Quest For TV Dollars; Google I/O Doesn't Impress

Facebook is running into roadblocks on its quest for TV ad dollars, writes Mike Shields for Business Insider. Unlike Google and Amazon, who are either licensing programming or selling subscription over-the-top services to gain TV market share, Facebook wants to use its tech and data to sell TV networks' OTT inventory.

Chicago, IL

