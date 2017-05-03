Everything You Need to Know About the Google Docs Email Phishing Scam
This scam is more convincing than most - the email takes users who click on the file to a legitimate Google sign-in screen to grant permissions, so it's no surprise to see widespread reports of the hacking across social media platforms like Twitter. If you received the email or are concerned you might be targeted next, here's what you need to know: The phishing appears to have been aimed at journalists at first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC