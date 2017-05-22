EU to conclude Google antitrust cases...

EU to conclude Google antitrust cases in next few months

8 hrs ago Read more: Business World

EU antitrust regulators will rule in the "next few months" whether Alphabet's Google abused its dominance of internet searches and other areas, a senior European Commission official said on Monday, an outcome that could lead to a hefty fine. The world's most popular internet search engine has been in the Commission's crosshairs since 2010 over the promotion of its own shopping service in internet searches at the expense of the services of rivals.

