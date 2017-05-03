Did Someone Just Share a Random Googl...

Did Someone Just Share a Random Google Doc With You?

Read more: The Atlantic

Journalists in newsrooms across the United States are swapping warnings about what appears to be a widespread phishing attack, sent via a particularly sneaky invitation to a fake Google Doc. The scope of the attack is not limited to news organizations, but appears to be spreading on a massive scale through people's contacts.

Chicago, IL

