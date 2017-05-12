Cyber Experts Warn Of New Phishing Sc...

Cyber Experts Warn Of New Phishing Scam Involving Unexpected Google Docs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The crafty phishing email appears to be from one of your contacts and will tell you they want to share an important Google Doc. If that's the malicious app that's gotten access to your account after you clicked on the link it should have a recent 'Authorization Time .'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) May 11 Judydowellb 51
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr '17 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,992,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC