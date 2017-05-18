CNBC Launches A Conversational App for the Google Assistant Android Phones and iPhones
CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the launch of @CNBC, a conversational app for the Google Assistant, on eligible Android phones and iPhones. With the extension of the Actions on Google developer platform, @CNBC is now available to mobile users and enables multimodality with voice control, visual elements, and touch interactions, allowing even more consumers to access the power of CNBC and get business news, market insights and stock-specific news.
