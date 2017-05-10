Clarifying The Goldman Sachs Note On What Google Should Buy To Increase Enterprise Cloud Growth
Over the weekend, Barron's covered an analyst note out of Goldman Sachs commenting on Google Cloud. Barron's reported that, according to Goldman, Google Cloud should buy companies to expand enterprise market share from AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC