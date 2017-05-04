Chromebook shipments surge by 38 perc...

Chromebook shipments surge by 38 percent, cutting into Windows 10 PCs

In a slowing PC market, Chromebooks siphoned market share away from Windows PCs in 2016 as their popularity grew outside the education market. Chromebook shipments grew by a stunning 38 percent in 2016 compared to 2015.

Chicago, IL

