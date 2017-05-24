Chrome Home: Google tests major browser change on Android
Chrome Home is an experimental feature of Chrome for Android that makes major changes to the mobile browser when enabled. Chrome has the reputation of being a very stable browser, one that is kept more or less like it is in regards to the user interface and functionality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GHacks.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr '17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC