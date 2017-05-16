Charting Google's Shifting Priorities...

Charting Google's Shifting Priorities in the New Local Search Survey

For nearly ten years, the Local Search Ranking Factors report, created by David Mihm, has been recognized as the authoritative source of tactics that cause local businesses to rank highly in Google local results. Rather than attempting a statistical study or some other empirical method, Mihm decided to survey local SEO experts in order to garner feedback about which tactics worked best for them in the field, when performing work for actual clients.

