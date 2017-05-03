Can you get a court to take an opinion that mentions you off its Google-searchable website?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Say that you're involved in a court case - as a plaintiff, as a civil defendant, as a criminal defendant, or perhaps even as a nonparty. The court case may well appear in Google results when people search for your name, both on the government's own sites and on sites such as findlaw.com, casetext.com, or leagle.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.