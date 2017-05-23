Blossom Smart Watering Controllers In...

Blossom Smart Watering Controllers Integrate with Google Home

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2017 -- Starting today, the Blossom Smart Watering Controller works with the Google Assistant on Google Home, bringing the benefits of voice control to the smart yard. The Google Assistant is already available on more than 100M devices, and can be activated on Blossom devices by asking your Assistant on Google Home to "Talk to Blossom."

