Avideh Zakhor: the brains behind Google Earth and Street View
For one of Silicon Valley's most important inventions, we can thank Avideh Zakhor, creator of the technology that brought us Google Earth and Street View. Before there was Google Earth and Street View showing us around the world, there was Zakhor and her team driving a truck loaded with sensors around Berkeley and flying in a helicopter overhead to gather imagery, mapping part of the city in three dimensions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr '17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC