At long last, Google's Smart Reply makes the jump from Inbox to Gmail
Smart Reply uses machine learning to take the busy work out of firing off email replies, saving you time and frustration. Google's Smart Reply feature, which automatically suggests intelligent responses to incoming messages, has been kicking around in the company's Inbox email app, as well as Allo and Android Wear, for some time now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr '17
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC