At Berkshire Hathaway General Meeting, Charlie Munger Apologizes For Not Buying Google And Wal-Mart
Warren Buffett and his right-hand man Charlie Munger delivered Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders a nearly 2-million-percent return over half a century period. Yet despite a seven-digit return, Berkshire's vice chairman Munger still feels it necessary to apologize to investors for not doing more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr '17
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr '17
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC