As Alphabet's VR and AR Ambitions Tak...

As Alphabet's VR and AR Ambitions Take Flight, Google Glass Serves As a Cautionary Tale

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

It was lighter than a pair of sunglasses, could record 720p video, supported voice commands, provided access to services such as Google Now, Google Maps and Gmail and won the support of developers such as Facebook, Twitter and Evernote. Glass' gradual fall from grace -- once seen as the next big consumer tech product, it's now a niche device mostly used by workers in verticals such as health care and manufacturing -- looks all the more stunning today, as Facebook and other big tech names get AR religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) May 11 Judydowellb 51
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr '17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr '17 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr '17 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC