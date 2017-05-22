As Alphabet's VR and AR Ambitions Take Flight, Google Glass Serves As a Cautionary Tale

It was lighter than a pair of sunglasses, could record 720p video, supported voice commands, provided access to services such as Google Now, Google Maps and Gmail and won the support of developers such as Facebook, Twitter and Evernote. Glass' gradual fall from grace -- once seen as the next big consumer tech product, it's now a niche device mostly used by workers in verticals such as health care and manufacturing -- looks all the more stunning today, as Facebook and other big tech names get AR religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.