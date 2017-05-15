Android Things Developer Preview 4 adds support for the Google Assistant SDK
Google today released Android Things Developer Preview 4, an OS that's made for the Internet of Things. The headlining feature for this build is the Google Assistant SDK, which is made possible with support for the Raspberry Pi-based Voice Kit.
