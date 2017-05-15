Android Things Developer Preview 4 ad...

Android Things Developer Preview 4 adds support for the Google Assistant SDK

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Neowin.net

Google today released Android Things Developer Preview 4, an OS that's made for the Internet of Things. The headlining feature for this build is the Google Assistant SDK, which is made possible with support for the Raspberry Pi-based Voice Kit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) May 11 Judydowellb 51
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr '17 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr '17 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC