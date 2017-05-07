Android Nougat Beta ends and the beta...

Android Nougat Beta ends and the beta of Android O Starts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

According to a new report from German software company G DATA , its security researchers discovered over 750,000 new Android malware apps in the first quarter of 2017. All those Android users who had opted in for the latest updates will receive the current public version of Nougat firmware on their device, ahead of the Android O beta rollout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did You Get A Weird Invitation To Edit A Google... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr '17 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,766 • Total comments across all topics: 280,855,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC