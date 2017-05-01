Android gets patches for critical flaws in media handling, hardware drivers
Android is getting security fixes for more than 100 vulnerabilities, including 29 critical flaws in the media processing server, hardware-specific drivers and other components. Android's monthly security bulletin, published Monday , was split into two "patch levels," which are represented as date strings on the "About" page of Android devices.
