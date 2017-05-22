Alphabet Makes The Case For Its AI Products At Google I/O Event

Alphabet Inc expounded on its model to productize and monetize artificial intelligence and machine learning at last week's Google I/O Conference a" and effectively won over Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley. "Given Google's long standing expertise here from core search, we see the company poised to innovate more rapidly on consumer product[s] with a stronger relative competitive position," Walmsley wrote in a Monday note.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.