Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 26,964 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period.

