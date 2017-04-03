YouTube Cracks Down on Fake News

18 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

YouTube announced Thursday it is cracking down on fake news channels by no longer placing advertising on them until they've reached 10,000 overall views. YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., also the parent company of Google, announced changes after several big companies pulled their advertising from the company because their ads were appearing with objectionable content.

