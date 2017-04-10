YouTube ad boycott could spell trouble for Alphabet's Google
YouTube's inability to keep big-brand ads off unsavory videos is threatening to transform a rising star in Google's digital family into a problem child. It's not yet clear whether a recent ad boycott of YouTube will be short-lived or the start of a long-term shift away from the video service - one that could undercut Google's growth and that of its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc. Alphabet's first-quarter results, released Thursday, provided few clues.
