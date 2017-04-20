You Can Now Book Your Workout Via Google
Google is already your go-to for, well, pretty much everything, but now, the mega search engine is about to become your source for booking any and all the The feature was previously tested in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, but now, group-fitness aficionados nationwide can take advantage of the tool. It seamlessly integrates with scheduling partners Mindbody, Appointy, Front Desk, Full Slate, Genbook, and MyTime to make booking truly a cinch.
