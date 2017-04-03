WPP's Sorrell: AOL, Snap can make dig...

WPP's Sorrell: AOL, Snap can make digital-ad inroads against Facebook, Google

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Google and Facebook are the 500-pound gorillas of the digital ad space, but other companies are getting a look , says Sir Martin Sorrell, chief of advertising giant WPP . That means a possible dent from ad-tech platforms at AOL , Snap and even Amazon.com -- which he notes has an ad platform valued at $350B.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sad !!!!!!!!!! 6 hr patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,111,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC