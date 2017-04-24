Why the YouTube ad boycott could be bad for Google in the future

Why the YouTube ad boycott could be b...

21 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

It is unclear whether the recent ad boycott of YouTube will be short-lived or the start of a long-term shift away from the video service. Google's parent Alphabet reported a 22.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by a surge in advertising on mobiles and it's popular YouTube video service even after well-known brands said they would temporarily suspend advertising on the video-streaming service after the Times of London reportedly discovered ads placed next to racist, sexist and xenophobic content.

