Uber's lawyers have a big question in the self-driving car case: What did Larry Page know? Alphabet CEO Larry Page was thrust into the center of the high-profile legal drama involving Google, Uber and self-driving cars on Tuesday. At issue is a conversation that Page may, or may not, have had with Anthony Levandowski, the self-driving car pioneer who is accused of taking technology he worked on while at Google and bringing it to Uber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.