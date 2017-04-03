Thousands of fake companies added to Google Maps every month
Local businesses on Google Maps aren't always as local as they seem. Tens of thousands of bogus listings are added to Google Maps every month, directing browsing traffic towards fraudulent schemes, finds a team of researchers at Google and the University of San Diego, California.
