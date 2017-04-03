Thousands of fake companies added to ...

Thousands of fake companies added to Google Maps every month

18 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

Local businesses on Google Maps aren't always as local as they seem. Tens of thousands of bogus listings are added to Google Maps every month, directing browsing traffic towards fraudulent schemes, finds a team of researchers at Google and the University of San Diego, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

