This former top Microsoft exec just raised $100 million from...
This former top Microsoft exec just raised $100 million from Mark Zuckerberg's favorite fund to take on Oracle, Google, and Amazon In a recent interview with GeekWire , Muglia said that the departure was amid a disagreement with then-CEO Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates over the company's hesitance around open source - the booming ecosystem of developers sharing code with each other for free, which, at the time, Microsoft saw as a big competitive threat. Following a short stint at struggling networking company Juniper Networks, Muglia took the title of CEO at Snowflake Computing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC