These gorgeous night-time photos were...

These gorgeous night-time photos were all shot with a Google Pixel

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Boy Genius

Google's Pixel phones happen to have some of the best phone cameras out there, right alongside the latest iPhone and Galaxy S phones, but nothing can replace a proper camera - at least, not for the time being. But the following images taken with Google's Pixel and Nexus 6P smartphones prove the future of low light photography on smartphones is very bright, especially when you remember Google might be working on a few new camera features for upcoming Pixel generations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC