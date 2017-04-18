There's a Google Doc shared by hundreds of techies to create a core set of values for Silicon Valley

Speaking before a crowd at San Francisco's Commonwealth Club on April 14, Sam Altman, president of startup accelerator Y Combinator, said he's spoken to hundreds of tech leaders and investors about creating a set of core values that all tech companies can get behind. There's a Google Doc where the big names in Silicon Valley, whom Altman would not reveal, have been drafting a statement that outlines the tech industry's position on a number of social, economic, and political issues.

