The Telegraph gets 1 million monthly readers from Google Play Newsstand

Publishers are learning that an over-reliance on reaching audiences on one platform is not a fail-safe strategy. For The Telegraph, Google Play Newsstand has become a valuable channel for finding new readers: After publishing content to Newsstand for the last 12 months, The Telegraph has increased audiences by 78 percent to 1 million monthly readers.

