The Nokia 6 is being updated to Andro...

The Nokia 6 is being updated to Android 7.1.1 with Google's April security update

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Neowin.net

It was at the top of the year that HMD Global offered the world a look at the Nokia 6 . Since that time, the firm has also debuted its other Android offerings with the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kit kat bars Fri Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results (Oct '16) Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,329,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC