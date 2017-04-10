The neighbourhood 'parking war' that ...

The neighbourhood 'parking war' that is so bad you can see it on Google Earth

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Neighbours in a small culdesac are embroiled in parking wars that are so bad they can even be seen on Google Earth. The residents battle for prime spots as they know failure to secure one may mean they cannot get to work the next day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,214 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC