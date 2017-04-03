Teenagers Think Google Is Cool

Today's teenagers think Google and Google brands are cool, research funded by Google has found. Google published "It's Lit: A guide to what teens think is cool," a "magazine" compiling the results of its research into Generation Z, characterized as those aged from 13 to 17. The Google-funded research found Generation Z relied on brands to "shape their world," and that Google was the third-most cool.

