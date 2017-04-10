Snapchat has set its first earnings c...

Snapchat has set its first earnings call for May, and...

There's no word on whether the 26-year old Spiegel will participate in the call, as arch-rival Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg does every quarter. Skipping the calls would not be unprecedented.

