Schoology LMS Enhances Google Drive Integration
With the use of Google Drive tools becoming commonplace in K12 classrooms, integrating Google within other classroom tools could save educators the trouble of constantly switching between platforms. That is the thinking is behind Schoology 's latest update: Beginning with the 2017-18 school year, educators using its learning management system will be able to use Google Drive more easily within the LMS to manage grades, assignments and student submissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at T.H.E. Journal.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC