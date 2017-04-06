Schoology LMS Enhances Google Drive Integration

With the use of Google Drive tools becoming commonplace in K12 classrooms, integrating Google within other classroom tools could save educators the trouble of constantly switching between platforms. That is the thinking is behind Schoology 's latest update: Beginning with the 2017-18 school year, educators using its learning management system will be able to use Google Drive more easily within the LMS to manage grades, assignments and student submissions.

