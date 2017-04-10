Nvidia-Google Blog Beef: Here's What You Need To Know
The latest feud isn't pitting two Hollywood celebrates against each other, rather two high profiled tech executives. NVIDIA Corporation 's CEO Jen-Hsuan Huang published a dual-purpose blog post : First, document the company's advances in artificial intelligence , and second, refute a report from Alphabet Inc 's Google unit, in which it claimed to hold a leadership position in AI processing power.
