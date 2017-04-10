No reason to wait for Google Home to ...

No reason to wait for Google Home to officially arrive in Canada

18 hrs ago

Google Inc. announced that its Google Home speakers were officially launched in the U.K. April 6, but Canada is still waiting. The search giant has promised 2017 access to the smart speaker hardware dedicated to its Assistant AI, and competitor to Amazon's Alexa.

