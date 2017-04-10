No reason to wait for Google Home to officially arrive in Canada
Google Inc. announced that its Google Home speakers were officially launched in the U.K. April 6, but Canada is still waiting. The search giant has promised 2017 access to the smart speaker hardware dedicated to its Assistant AI, and competitor to Amazon's Alexa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IT Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC