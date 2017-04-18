New 'Google Home' Ad Features Gay Dad...

New 'Google Home' Ad Features Gay Dads: WATCH

3 hrs ago

In the latest Google Home ad showing off the device's new ability to support multiple users, Google chose to also support gay families. The 33-second ad, posted on YouTube Thursday, shows a gay couple, Ross and Alex, asking Google Home what their respective days look like.

