Madison girl wins prizes as finalist in Doodle 4 Google contest
A Madison middle school student is getting thousands in scholarship money for being one of five finalists in the Doodle 4 Google contest. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Wright Middle School student Alyssa Anderson.
