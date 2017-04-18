Lutron syncs your lights up with the Google Assistant - CNET
You can already ask Siri or Alexa to turn your Lutron smart lights on and off -- starting today, you can use the Google Assistant, too. Lutron's smart switches already let you turn things on and off by talking to Siri or Alexa, but today, the brand is going for the voice control trifecta by adding in support for the Google Assistant.
