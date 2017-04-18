Lutron syncs your lights up with the ...

Lutron syncs your lights up with the Google Assistant - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

You can already ask Siri or Alexa to turn your Lutron smart lights on and off -- starting today, you can use the Google Assistant, too. Lutron's smart switches already let you turn things on and off by talking to Siri or Alexa, but today, the brand is going for the voice control trifecta by adding in support for the Google Assistant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Mon mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC