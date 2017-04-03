Latest SoundCloud App Update Adds Goo...

Latest SoundCloud App Update Adds Google Chromecast Support

Read more: MacRumors

SoundCloud has added support for Google Chromecast in the latest update to its iOS app, almost two years after support for the feature arrived on the Android version. After updating the SoundCloud app, users of the music streaming service will also be able to cast songs from SoundCloud Go+, the company's paid subscription plan, to their TV and speakers.

