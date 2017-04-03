Latest SoundCloud App Update Adds Google Chromecast Support
SoundCloud has added support for Google Chromecast in the latest update to its iOS app, almost two years after support for the feature arrived on the Android version. After updating the SoundCloud app, users of the music streaming service will also be able to cast songs from SoundCloud Go+, the company's paid subscription plan, to their TV and speakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacRumors.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC