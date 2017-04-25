Kiwi for Gmail 2.0 arrives on Windows...

Kiwi for Gmail 2.0 arrives on Windows, runs Google services in a desktop app

Zive, Inc has released Kiwi for Gmail 2.0 for PC users, migrating its popular Mac tool of the same name to the Windows platform. Kiwi for Gmail will appeal to those Google aficionados who are currently accessing Google services -- primarily Gmail , but also Google's G-Suite office apps -- through their web browser.

