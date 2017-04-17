Interview with Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant
If you are Star Trek fan, you know that the primary way that the crew of the Enterprise interacted with their computer was through voice commands. The ship's computer was an oracle, programmed with the knowledge of the galaxy, and ever ready to answer any query.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GigaOM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|2 hr
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC