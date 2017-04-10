I'm amused by Google and Amazon being...

I'm amused by Google and Amazon being named as possible bidders for Toshiba's memory...

A recent report out of Japan says three of tech's biggest and most prominent companies are interested in bidding on Toshiba's memory chip business. Can this be true? Here's one to put in the healthy skepticism file: a recent report from a Japanese newspaper claims that Apple, Google and Amazon have all thrown their hats into the bidding for Toshiba's chip business.

